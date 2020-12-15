Eli Lilly, Prevail Therapeutics, Boeing - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Tuesday include Eli Lilly, Prevail Therapeutics, Boeing and Apple.

Stock futures pointed to a rebound Tuesday after the S&P 500 fell for a fourth-straight session.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday.

1. Prevail Therapeutics PRVL | Up 86.08%

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) - Get Report soared Tuesday after the gene therapy company agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report for $1.04 billion.

Prevail is a New York-based company focused on gene therapy treatments for Parkinson's disease.

2. Eli Lilly LLY | Up 2.18%

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report boosted its 2020 profit forecast, and issued fresh guidance for the following year, as it unveiled a $1 billion deal to buy Prevail Therapeutics.

Eli Lilly said revenue in 2020 should come in between $24.2 billion to $24.7 billion, a $500 million increase from its prior forecast, with reported earnings in the region of $6.28 to $6.48 a share, an increase of 8 cents a share.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 1.28%

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday following a report that said the tech giant was planning a significant increase in its iPhone manufacturing to meet an anticipated surge in demand in 2021.

4. Pinterest PINS | Up 1.03%

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle claims of gender discrimination and retaliation by its former chief operating officer, Francoise Brougher.

5. Boeing BA | Up 0.91%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report has expanded inspections of its newly produced 787 Dreamliner planes after finding a previously disclosed manufacturing defect in sections of the jet where the issue hadn't been initially detected.

