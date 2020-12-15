Eli Lilly Boosts Profit Guidance, Buys Prevail Therapeutics For $1 Billion

Eli Lilly said its sees growth from key treatments such as Trulicity, Taltz and Verzenio driving 2021 revenues to around $28 billion.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) - Get Report boosted its 2020 profit forecast, and issued fresh guidance for the following year, as it unveiled a $1 billion deal to buy gene therapy developer Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) - Get Report.

Eli Lilly said 2020 revenues should come in between $24.2 billion to $24.7 billion, a $500 million increase from its prior forecast, with reported earnings in the region of $6.28 to $6.48 per share, an 8 cents per share increase.

For the 2021 year, Eli Lilly said it expects revenues in the region of $26.5 billion to $28 billion, with reported earnings of between $7.25 per share and $7.90 per share.

"We're pleased with our performance despite the unprecedented challenges facing the world in 2020. We expect 2021 to be another exciting year for Lilly, characterized by robust volume-driven revenue growth for our key medicines, while we continue to invest in and progress our pipeline, expand operating margins and deliver impressive EPS and cash flow growth," said CFO Josh Smiley.

"Reflecting this growth, we have announced a 15% increase in our dividend for 2021. One year after we outlined our high-level outlook through 2025, we are increasingly confident in our ability to deliver top-tier revenue growth and operating margin percent expansion into the mid-to-high 30s during this timeframe," he added.

Eli Lilly shares were marked 2% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $160.97 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 13.75%.

The upgraded guidance followed Eli Lilly's purchase of Prevail, a New York-based group focused on gene therapy treatments for Parkinson's disease, for just over $1 billion.

Eli Lilly said it would pay $22.5 per share for the group, an 80% premium to its Friday closing price of $11.94 each, with a performance bonus of around $4 per share is certain milestones are met following the takeover.