Eli Lilly CFO Josh Smiley resigned following allegations of 'an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee.'

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) - Get Report said Tuesday that Josh Smiley resigned as the health-care giant's senior vice president and chief financial officer following allegations of "an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee."

Anat Ashkenazi, who was most recently senior vice president, controller and CFO of Lilly Research Laboratories, was named to succeed Smiley.

Eli Lilly said that upon learning of the allegations against Smiley, it hired outside counsel to investigate.

"That investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications between Mr. Smiley and certain Lilly employees and behavior that Lilly leadership concluded exhibited poor judgment by Mr. Smiley," the Indianapolis company said in a statement.

Smiley's conduct was not related to financial controls, financial statements or any other business matters or judgments. Smiley, who joined Eli Lilly in 1995 and became CFO in 2017, will be available to assist in the transition.

Under the separation agreement, Smiley will forgo his $1 million cash bonus, as well as other current and future equity incentive awards, totaling over $20 million target value, Reuters reported.

Ashkenazi has been with Lilly for nearly 20 years and has held the three posts at Lilly Research Labs since 2016. Previously, she was CFO for several of the company's global business areas.

Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO David Ricks said in a statement that "we appreciate Josh's many contributions to Lilly and wish him well."

"We are confident in Anat's ability to serve as our next CFO, given her impeccable track record of leadership and business success across nearly all major parts of the company," Ricks said.

Last month, Eli Lilly reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and noted that sales of its developing coronavirus therapies would add as much as $2 billion to its total revenue this year.

At last check, Eli Lilly's shares were unchanged at $205.77.

In 2019, another top corporate executive, Steve Easterbrook, former president and CEO of McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, was fired after the company said: "he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee."

Last week, a federal judge in Delaware denied Easterbrook's request to dismiss a lawsuit the company filed against him seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to him, the Associated Press reported.