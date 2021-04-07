Eli and Peyton Manning Issue Eight-Piece NFT Collection

The Manning Legacy Collection includes four illustrations by artist Joseph Ari Aloi (JK5) and four pieces by NFT artist Micah Johnson.

Football legends Peyton and Eli Manning announced Wednesday that they’re joining the NFT party with an eight-piece digital art line called The Manning Legacy Collection.

The collection, which will include both open and limited edition items, will go live on digital art market MakersPlace on April 16.

The collection features four illustrations by artist Joseph Ari Aloi (JK5): individual pieces of both quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, a shared moment between the brothers and a collage that also contains their football star father Archie.

The auction winner for each NFT piece also gets the original physical artwork.

Former baseball player and NFT artist Micah Johnson and his team will develop the other four tokens. Two of them honor the Mannings’ charitable initiatives, which will benefit from sales of the NFTs. The other two NFTs consist of lighthearted animations referring to Peyton’s famous phrase “Omaha” and Eli’s storied helmet-catch pass.

In a video Tuesday, TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer and others offered an explanation of exactly what NFTs are.

Cramer recently bid on an NFT for a classic Time magazine cover.

In February, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said Tom Brady’s move to the Bucs was inspired by Peyton Manning's success with the Denver Broncos after he left the Indianapolis Colts. Brady won the Super Bowl in his first year with the Bucs.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated spoke to Eli Manning about his post-NFL activities in an interview last month. He has spent time with his family and pitching products, including a Frito-Lay Super Bowl ad. He retired from football in 2020.