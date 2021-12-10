Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Electric Vehicles May Feel Mining Industry Talent Crunch
Publish date:

Electric Vehicles May Feel Mining Industry Talent Crunch

Enrollment in U.S. mining engineering programs dropped 46% between 2015 and 2020.
Author:

Enrollment in U.S. mining engineering programs dropped 46% between 2015 and 2020.

When it comes to the mining industry, the kids today aren’t digging it.

As miners begin to retire out of the workforce, the mining industry is bracing itself for a shortage of new workers to fill those empty roles. 

Fewer young people seem interested in learning the skills necessary to build and run mines that produce materials such as lithium, nickel and copper, all of which are necessary for electric vehicles, solar panels and other renewable-energy technologies.

According to a survey by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, enrollment in U.S. mining engineering programs dropped 46% between 2015 and 2020. 

In contrast, more than half of all miners are over the age of 45 and 20% are over 60 and nearing retirement, according to a study from the mining industry resource Mercer.

Ore Not

TheStreet Recommends

An analysis by Reuters found that many young engineering students are turned off by mining’s reputation as an industry that is bad for the environment and dangerous, including a 2019 disaster when 270 people died after the collapse of a tailings dam at an iron ore mine in Brazil.

To make up for the talent shortage, ​​universities, trade groups and companies are trying to recruit college students to the industry. 

Freeport-McMoRan Chief Executive Richard Adkerson even personally met with University of Arizona students to try to persuade them to consider the industry.

Many universities are trying to modernize the field by launching or expanding courses that teach data analytics, autonomous driving and computer programming to prospective miners, as well as the traditional geology and geography.

The hope is that by emphasizing mining's role in building devices to halt climate change, the industry can attract a wave of idealistic young people.

 Lithium Americas Corp ( (LAC) - Get Lithium Americas Corp. Report) is currently building the largest U.S. lithium mine, which aims to be carbon-neutral.

"If you want smart people to come into this industry, you need to show them that you have a commitment to sustainability," Tom Benson, manager of global exploration at Lithium Americas Corp, told Reuters. "Mining needs to play an essential role in fighting climate change."

Getty Images Lead
INVESTING
BX

Getty Images to Go Public in SPAC Deal Valued at $4.8 Billion

Coronavirus Controls Pushing China's Southern Container Ports To Limit, Sending Freight Rates Soaring
PERSONAL FINANCE

Supply Chain and Shipping Bottlenecks Easing as Winter Winds Increase

Bull Market
B

What Is a Bull Market? Definition, Characteristics & Examples

Elon Musk Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk Tweets That He Will Leave Tesla To Become Influencer

Bitcoin Down Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

10Bitcoin Continues Downward Trend After November High

Bitcoin down Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Likely to Breach Nearest Support Level, Analyst Says

A dark, stormy sky with the text overlay: "What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs"
R

What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes  Warning Signs

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKARKGARKQ

Cathie Wood's Ark Catches Another Falling Knife: UiPath