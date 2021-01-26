TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Workhorse, Other Electric-Vehicle Shares Rise on Biden EV Plan

President Biden says the government will switch to 'clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers.' EV shares are higher.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of electric-vehicle companies, led by Workhorse Group  (WKHS) - Get Report, rose on Tuesday, after President Joe Biden said in a speech that the U.S. government would be purchasing EVs.

"The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we're going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers," Biden said.

Workhorse recently traded at $29.25, up 18%; Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report at $26.44, up 14%; and Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report at $23.18, up 12%. 

Market darling Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report was higher early on Tuesday and more recently traded at $876.59, edging down 0.5%.

Regarding Tesla, the giant of the group, Morningstar analyst David Whiston puts fair value at $306.

“Tesla has a chance to be the dominant electric vehicle firm long term and is a leading autonomous vehicle player as well as a vertically integrated sustainable energy company with energy generation and storage products,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“But we do not see it having mass-market volume this decade. Tesla's product plans for now do not mean an electric vehicle for every consumer who wants one, because the prices are too high.”

How high are those prices? “The Model X crossover released in late 2015 starts at about $80,000, the Model S sedan's starting price is $69,420, the Model 3 sedan starts at $37,990, and the Model Y crossover starts at about $50,000,” Whiston said.

Further, “Tesla will have growing pains, recessions to fight through before reaching mass-market volume, more competition, and needs to pay off debt,” he said. 

"It is important to keep the hype about Tesla in perspective relative to the firm's limited, though now growing, production capacity.”

Tesla Analysts See More Gains as Wednesday Earnings Report Nears

Lordstown Shares Initiated Buy at R.F. Lafferty

Tags
terms:
CarsStocksAutomotiveInvesting
Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast, But Sees Solid 2021 Industrial Cash Flows; Shares Jump

cramer-today-th-1126
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, BlackBerry, Beyond Meat, J&J, Stock Market Tuesday

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna on Track to Deliver 100 Million Doses of Covid Vaccine This Quarter

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast; Will Publish Vaccine Update 'Soon'

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer Believes Twitter Is 'Amazing Asset'
INVESTING

Twitter Acquires Dutch Newsletter Startup Revue

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Get Lift From Solid Earnings, General Electric Jumps

Etsy Lead
INVESTING

Etsy Gets a Charge From Elon Musk Tweet - 'I Kinda Love Etsy'

Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, centre, rings the opening bell during the company's IPO listing ceremony on the Nasdaq stock market, on May 2, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Agrees Joint Venture With PepsiCo, Shares Surge