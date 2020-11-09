TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Fisker Jumps as Cowen Touts Paid Deposits, Brand Building

EV producer Fisker was initiated with an outperform rating and $22 price target at Cowen.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report jumped on Monday after analysts at Cowen initiated coverage of the electric-vehicle maker with an outperform rating and $22 price target. 

Cowen analysts see the Manhattan Beach, Calif., company as being "the opposite of the ramp experience that Tesla witnessed," while it leverages Magna International  (MGA) - Get Report to produce vehicles "in a capital-expenditure-light manner."

"Fisker has about 9,000 paid deposits for the Ocean, which fully covers our anticipated 2022 production," analyst Jeffrey Osborne said. 

"Fisker is building an 'experience center' in Los Angeles in May, as well as adding influencers and celebrities to help build the brand. We anticipate this will drive [the] deposit base higher in 2021 and serve as a catalyst for [the] shares in the pre-production period."

The $22 price target reflects a two-times multiple on the company's fiscal 2023 revenue, a 70% discount to rival Tesla's current multiple. 

Fisker shares at last check jumped 28% to $13.93. 

That multiple will expand as its deposit base increases and the company starts production in late 2022, the analyst said. 

The firm models for free cash flow of $889 million in 2024 and $1.8 billion in 2025. 

Tesla had free cash flow of $1.4 billion in its latest quarter, more than triple the $418 million it reported in the year-earlier period. 

Fisker debuted through a SPAC reverse merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition on Oct. 30. 

In a statement, Spartan Energy combination would give Fisker more than $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet, net of transaction fees and expenses.

Fisker has said that proceeds from the public listing would provide funding to bring its first product, the Fisker Ocean electric SUV, to production in late 2022.

Peloton Stock
INVESTING

10 Biggest Losers in the Stock Market Monday

Pfizer Reportedly Approaches Drugmaker Medivation About a Buyout
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Pfizer

Stocks Higher as Energy Sector Leads; Twitter and Coca-Cola Tumble
MARKETS

Dow Rises Sharply on Coronavirus Vaccine Progress

How Will Plug Power (PLUG) Stock React to Q4 Earnings?
INVESTING

Plug Power Climbs on Better-than-Expected Adjusted Results

Besides the exhaustion of endless meetings, some are wary of Zoom's security issues. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Zoom Video - Buy the Dip or Is This Pandemic Play Over?

US Senators Urge Justice Department To Investigate Zoom And Tiktok's Ties To Beijing
INVESTING

Zoom Shares Tumble on FTC Settlement, Pfizer Vaccine News

Energy Leads Wall Street's Gains as Crude Hovers Around $52
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Leads Energy Shares Higher On Pfizer Vaccine Boost: U.S. Crude Surges Past $40 A Barrel

5 Products You Didn't Know Were Made By Pfizer
INVESTING

Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine is 90% Effective; Shares Surge