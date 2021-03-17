See the latest news for the top stocks in the electric vehicle space including XPeng, QuantumScape and Canoo. Jim Cramer has his favorite three EV plays.

Jim Cramer shared his top three electric vehicle plays on TheStreet this week. Cramer said he likes QuantumScape, Fisker, and Lucid Motors.

Lucid Motors is going public via a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. IV (CCIV) - Get Report. The SPAC stock has fallen from its highs of $64.86 and was trading Wednesday at $28.80.

For more in-depth coverage of the electric vehicle sector including trading recommendations and investment strategies, follow experts on Real Money.

Here is a list of the electric vehicle stocks to watch and their performance from the past week by percentage change at the close of trading on Tuesday:

Tesla | Increased +0.14%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report increased prices on some of its models including the Model 3, Model S, and Model Y.

Shares of Tesla have been falling this year, extending a loss of nearly $275 billion in value triggered by rising interest rates that have dented growth stocks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tesla as a Hold with a rating score of C.

Ford | Decreased -3.56%

Ford (F) - Get Report fell after it priced its $2 billion convertible note offering and cautioned that the global semiconductor shortage could clip its 2021 earnings.

TheStreet looked at the charts of Ford this past week to see if it's the best stock to buy in the auto sector.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Ford as a Hold with a rating score of C.

General Motors | Increased +1.95%

General Motors (GM) - Get Report announced it was extending downtime at three North American plants because of a semiconductor shortage in early March.

General Motors said earlier this week it would omit fuel-management modules from some 2021 light-duty, full-size pickup trucks because of the global semiconductor shortage.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GM as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NIO | Increased +2.23%

NIO (NIO) - Get Report gained after a Mizuho analyst initiated coverage of the electric vehicle makers with buy ratings.

TheStreet looked at the charts of NIO to see how to trade the electric vehicle maker.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates NIO as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

Fisker | Decreased -13.71%

Fisker (FSR) - Get Report moved higher this past week after the electric vehicle maker said it had passed 14,000 reservations for its Fisker Ocean SUV.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Fisker.

Lordstown Motors | Decreased -14.94%

Hindenburg took a short position on Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report because it beleives the electric vehicle company "... has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.”

Lordstown Motors responded to the critical report by saying its output plan was on track.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Lordstown Motors.

Nikola | Increased +0.16%

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report fell Tuesday after the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell $100 million worth of shares in a secondary offering. In late February, Nikola released the details of its hydrogen-fuel-cell electric trucks.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Nikola.

XPeng | Increased +13.09%

XPeng (XPEV) - Get Report rebounded after a narrower than expected fourth-quarter loss this past week. XPeng jumped again as several EV names were reportedly seeking a Hong Kong listing.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Xpeng.

Plug Power | Decreased -16.23%

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report was plummeting Wednesday after it announced Tuesday that it would restate its financials.

Truist analyst Tristan Richardson downgraded the stock to hold from buy and cut his price target to $42 a share from $50.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Plug Power as a Sell with a rating score of D.

QuantumScape | Increased +7.13%

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report was one of the best stocks from this past week but has been trading erratically as rising Treasury yields have caused volatility in speculative plays.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for QuantumScape

Canoo | Increased +17.92%

Canoo (GOEV) - Get Report announced it will be reporting its fourth-quarter results on March 29. Cramer said the stock was a speculative play this year in an episode of "Mad Money" from January.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Canoo.

Blink Charging | Increased +5.49%

Shares of Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report were heading lower after a fire at Tesla's Fremont, California factory. Blink Charging was granted to place 144 charging stations at 32 sites in Ohio by the Ohio EPA's Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Blink Charging as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Ford is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.