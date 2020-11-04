TheStreet
Patience, Election Results, Your Money: Investing Advice LIVE

As Wall Street and the world continues to wait for 2020 election results, here's some expert advice for your portfolio.
Author:
Publish date:

Patience may be the word of the day as the U.S. continues to await a result from the hotly contested 2020 presidential election.

As of early Wednesday, neither incumbent President Donald J. Trump or challenger former vice president Joe Biden have secured enough of the electoral college to take the Oval, though Biden has maintained a slight lead.

Voters still await results from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina as counting continues.

So what does patience mean for your portfolio, and just as importantly, what’s your next move? Steve Skancke, chief investment strategist at Keel Point; Jeff Marks, senior analyst for Jim Cramer’s charitable portfolio Action Alerts PLUS; and Chris Versace, co-portfolio manager of Trifecta Stocks and Stocks Under $10 and chief investment officer of Tematica Research, join TheStreet’s Katherine Ross to break down everything the average investor needs to know going forward.

Watch LIVE at 9:30 A.M. ET Nov. 4: 

Highlights:

- Market Implications of 2020 Results

- Stocks and Sectors to Watch Going Forward

- Historical Implications of 2020 Election

Both Trump and Biden have made statements as votes continue to come in, albeit very different ones. While Biden has urged patience and expressed confidence in the system, Trump declared an early victory without evidence and argued the vote counting should cease. "Frankly, we did win this election. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump said in a statement at the White House early Wednesday. 

Stick with TheStreet for the latest on the election results and what they mean for Wall Street. 

