Elanco Animal Health, 3D Systems: 5 Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Stocks were rising Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would consider alternative aid measures a day after halting coronavirus stimulus talks until after the presidential election.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.

1. Elanco Animal Health | Percentage Increase 12%

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) - Get Report was climbing after hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management said it owns a $1.2 billion stake in the animal medicine company and plans to push for changes.

2. Ocular Therapeutix | Percentage Increase 20%

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) - Get Report advanced after the biopharma reported preliminary third-quarter net revenue of $5.8 million to $5.9 million, a sequential increase of more than 250%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5.

3. 3D Systems | Percentage Increase 16%

3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report was rising due to speculation that that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was turning to more additive manufacturing in its vehicle production. Traders have circulated a job posting from Tesla indicating the company is looking for a full-time "Additive Manufacturing Technician" to join its team in Nevada, the Fly reported.

4. Perion Network | Percentage Increase 13%

Shares of Perion Network (PERI) - Get Report were climbing after the digital advertising company increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2020. The Israel-based company said the improved outlook is driven by a faster recovery of its advertising business.

5. Quanterix | Percentage Increase 10%

Quanterix (QTRX) - Get Report advanced after the medical device company said it had entered into an $18.2 million Phase 2 contract with the National Institutes of Health to accelerate the development, scale-up and deployment of a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test based on Quanterix’ ultra-sensitive Simoa technology. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the coronavirus disease.