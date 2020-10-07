Elanco Animal Health, 3D Systems: 5 Stock Gainers for Wednesday - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Elanco Animal Health, 3D Systems: 5 Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Elanco Animal Health, Ocular Therapeutix, 3D Systems, Perion Networks and Quanterix are five of Wednesday's top stock gainers.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would consider alternative aid measures a day after halting coronavirus stimulus talks until after the presidential election.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Wednesday.

1. Elanco Animal Health | Percentage Increase 12%

Elanco Animal Health  (ELAN) - Get Report was climbing after hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management said it owns a $1.2 billion stake in the animal medicine company and plans to push for changes.

2. Ocular Therapeutix | Percentage Increase 20%

Ocular Therapeutix  (OCUL) - Get Report advanced after the biopharma reported preliminary third-quarter net revenue of $5.8 million to $5.9 million, a sequential increase of more than 250%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5.

3. 3D Systems | Percentage Increase 16%

3D Systems  (DDD) - Get Report was rising due to speculation that that Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report was turning to more additive manufacturing in its vehicle production. Traders have circulated a job posting from Tesla indicating the company is looking for a full-time "Additive Manufacturing Technician" to join its team in Nevada, the Fly reported.

4. Perion Network | Percentage Increase 13%

Shares of Perion Network  (PERI) - Get Report were climbing after the digital advertising company increased its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second half of 2020. The Israel-based company said the improved outlook is driven by a faster recovery of its advertising business. 

5. Quanterix | Percentage Increase 10%

Quanterix  (QTRX) - Get Report advanced after the medical device company said it had entered into an $18.2 million Phase 2 contract with the National Institutes of Health to accelerate the development, scale-up and deployment of a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test based on Quanterix’ ultra-sensitive Simoa technology. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

 

Boeing 737 Max Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Boeing Stock

Slack Sneakers Lead
INVESTING

Cole Haan and Slack Collaborate on Sneakers in Slack Colors

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Up Sharply as Trump Calls for Targeted Aid, Including Support for Airlines

Security Contract Raises Questions About Wells Fargo Board Member's Independence
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Reportedly Cuts More Than 700 Jobs in Commercial Banking

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Here’s How Netflix Stock Can Rally 21% to $650

Eli Lilly Had a Good Quarter but Investors Don't Want Health Stocks: Jim Cramer
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Files Emergency Use Application With FDA for COVID Antibody Treatment; Shares Leap

JA Solar Receives Takeover Bid From CEO Baofang Jin
INVESTING

Sunworks Spikes After Reporting $10 Million of 3rd-Quarter Deals

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Urged by Activist Loeb to End Dividend, Boost Disney+