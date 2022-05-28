Eight New 'Star Wars' Projects Announced

The galaxy far away keeps on expanding with more 'Mandalorian,' on tap for starters.

So Disney+'s latest streaming Star Wars show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" just dropped. And people seem to like it so far!

But sadly, it seems that Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has now decided that it hates money, your childhood and your general happiness, and in a shocking development, has announced that this "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be the last piece of "Star Wars" content to ever be produced. Not!

There are plenty more "Star Wars" shows on the way, as well as a movie.

What Other "Star Wars" Projects Are On The Way?

At this week’s “Star Wars” Celebration in Anaheim, California, a number of upcoming projects, some expected and some brand new, were announced. They are as follows.

“Andor”

Starring Diego Luna as rebel spy Cassian Andor from “Rogue One,” the prequel series, which will tell what Luna calls an immigration-themed story, will premiere on August 31. It will also feature Mon Mothma, and Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Carl Staller.

Lucasfilms

“Ahsoka”

Starring Rosario Dawson as a live action version of the Togruta ex-Jedi, a character first introduced in the cartoon series “The Clone Wars,” it will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Hayden Christensen.

The character was an instant fan favorite, and social media had clamored for Dawson’s casting since she first appeared, and the actress first portrayed her in “The Mandalorian.”

The premiere date for the series has not been announced, but look for it next year.

“The Mandalorian”

Speaking of “The Mandalorian,” the Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda shaped hole in your heart will be filled when the series returns on February 2023.

“Skeleton Crew”

When Jude Law first started to get famous, he was often mistaken for Ewan McGregor. So it makes some sort of cosmic sense that he will e soon be starring in “Skeleton Crew.”

This one was created by Jon Watts, who is best known for the recent blockbuster “Spider-Man” trilogy. Watts will once again be tapping into his facility with young adult stories to tell a tale reportedly reminiscent of “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s” that will follow the fall of the Empire through the eyes of four children.

Look for it next year.

“Rangers of the New Republic”

The details on this one are scant, but it will follow a group of X-wing pilots during the same timeline as “The Mandalorian.”

“Lando”

“Dear White People” creator Justin Simien will develop the series about Lando Calrissian, the hustler with a heart of gold.

The role was originally created by Billy Dee Williams. Later the character was portrayed by Donald Glover in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” It’s unclear if Glover will return in the role. (It’s possible that Glover might not like money.)

Lucasfilms

“The Acolyte”

Created by indie filmmaker and “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland , the series is set to take place 100 years before the original “Star Wars” prequels. Amandla Stenberg is being considered for the main role.

Untitled “Star Wars” Film

So it’s been a minute since a new Star Wars film has hit theaters, following the so-so response to “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.”

That is all set to change next year, with a new film from Oscar-nominated director Taika Waititi, who directed the upcoming Marvel film “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

No further details about that are known at the moment, but it was confirmed by Star Wars producer Kathleeen Kennedy at the celebration event, and if Waititi is involved, it will probably be very funny.