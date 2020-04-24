EBay Upgraded to Buy at Stifel as 'Direct Beneficiary' of Coronavirus Shutdown

EBay is a 'direct beneficiary' of the coronavirus economic shutdown, according to a Stifel analyst.

EBay (EBAY) - Get Report is a "direct beneficiary" of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Stifel analyst who upgraded shares of the online marketplace to buy from hold.

Shares of the San Jose-based company were climbing 3% to $39.05.

Analyst Scott Devitt, who also increased his stock price target to $45 from $40, said in a note to clients titled "Retail Closures Followed by Retail Carnage," that "stay-at-home directives and widespread retail store closures have shifted a substantial portion of consumer spending online."

"Third party data indicates eCommerce sales have accelerated dramatically beginning in March with strong momentum continuing through April," Devitt said in a note to clients. "eBay is a direct beneficiary of the current landscape and we see upside to near-term topline results as competing platforms temporarily prioritize food and household necessities and consumer demand for items desired for work and education in the home inflect higher."

Devitt said that the pandemic's longer term economic fallout is likely to accelerate traditional retail dislocation, benefiting e-commerce and multi-channel platforms including eBay.

EBay is offering incentives to support sellers during the crisis, Devitt said, noting that the company is offering sellers 100,000 free incremental listings (50,000 in March, 50,000 in April) and is deferring payment on certain selling fees for 30 days.

The company also is protecting sellers from having their sellers’ status downgraded due to service disruptions related to the pandemic, Devitt said.

On April 2, eBay launched Up & Running, an accelerator program that waives selling fees and gives new businesses a free basic eBay store for three months. Devitt said eBay has committed $100 million in support for small businesses over the next three months.

In addition, eBay recently hired former Walmart (WMT) - Get Report e-commerce boss Jamie Iannone as its new CEO, replacing interim CEO Scott Schenkel who has held the position since the company’s management transition in September 2019.

"Mr. Iannone is an experienced eCommerce operator having successfully managed eCommerce businesses at scale," Devitt said. "Most recently, he served as COO of Walmart eCommerce and has had success building out the eCommerce platform of the world's largest retailer."