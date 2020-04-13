EBay Names Walmart e-Commerce Boss Jamie Iannone as New CEO

eBay Inc. (EBAY) - Get Report hired former Walmart (WMT) - Get Report e-commerce boss Jamie Iannone as its new CEO Monday, sending shares in the online marketplace higher in pre-market trading.

Iannone, who previously ran Walmart's Sam's Club division, was most recently the chief operating officer of the retailing giant's e-commerce unit. He'll replace Devin Wenig,, who announced his departure in September of last year amid pressure from activist investors Elliott Management.

"The Board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay's next chapter of growth and success," said Ebay chairman Thomas Tierney.

"We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him back to eBay."

Ebay shares were marked 3.3% higher in pre-market trading following Iannone's appointment to indicate an opening bell price of $34.94 each.

EBay said in late January that it would "carefully review" proposals from Elliott and others including Starboard Capital following a letter it received that pushed the company to adopt a plan to increase shareholder value. The letter also accused management of letting eBay underperform "... its peers and the market for a prolonged period of time."

Elliott, which said at the time that it controlled a 4% stake in eBay worth more than $1.5 billion, said management should "turn its singular attention to growing and strengthening marketplace", asserting the group is "far from broken, and its future should be bright."