Where Can You Find Easter Sunday Brunch Specials?

After completing Easter morning activities, whether that includes an egg hunt, snacking on jelly beans and chocolate eggs or visiting your place of worship, it might be time for an enjoyable and relaxing Easter Sunday brunch.

But which restaurants are featuring special menus and special prices for this year's Easter brunch on April 17? Not every restaurant offers an Easter brunch menu and it could take some time searching the internet to find places open for brunch on Easter Sunday.

Fear no more. We at TheStreet are providing you with a delicious list of restaurants that are offering special menus and sometimes affordable prices for Easter Sunday brunch across the nation.

Maybe Try a Little Fresh Mex for Brunch?

Diners looking for a nice meal at affordable prices might try something different with a Fresh Mex flavor at Chevy's with brunch served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mexican casual dining chain has rolled out an Easter brunch menu featuring Steak a la Diabla and eggs, Chilaquiles (corn tortillas fried and sautéed with salsa and topped with cheese, crema and onion), various omelettes including one with shrimp and crab, or churro pancakes; dessert featuring cinnamon-crisp cheesecake, deep-fried ice cream and flan; and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, all for $34.

Darden Restaurants' (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report Eddie V's Prime Seafood restaurant will serve Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It'll feature a choice of salad, lobster bisque or smoked salmon, steak and eggs, lobster quiche florentine or roast avocado and jumbo lump crab plus dessert. The brunch is priced at $49 for adults and $15 for a child.

The Kona Grill restaurant chain offers Easter brunch, which includes a choice of macadamia nut French toast, spicy lobster avocado toast or eggs benedict. The restaurant features bottomless mix-and-match mimosas at certain locations, while charging $3 for the drink at certain other locations. Specific pricing for the brunch was not available and brunch hours were not listed. Interested diners should call their local restaurant for details.

Plenty of Easter Sunday Brunch Options

Seasons 52, another Darden chain, has an Easter brunch menu that includes a choice of apricot-glazed spiral ham ($26), crab and cheddar quiche ($23) and wood-grilled shrimp and grits ($22) upright french toast ($16), strawberry spinach salad ($10), avocado toast ($9.50), field greens salad ($8), lobster bisque ($8), and asparagus or potato leek soup (each $7).

The restaurant offers mimosas, bloody marys, rosé lemonade and sangria for brunch, which will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Capital Grille's Easter brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This one features choice of lobster frittata, 14-ounce bone-in dry aged New York strip steak and eggs, or an eight-ounce center cut filet mignon, all served with white cheddar hash browns. No price was listed for the brunch.

STK Steakhouse will offer its Easter brunch on both Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, but the times were not listed on its website. Diners can choose from dungeness crab deviled eggs, truffle steak and eggs and lobster eggs benedict on the special menu.