Workday Tops Estimates and Offers Upbeat Guidance

Subscription revenue comes in strong for cloud computing company Workday.

Workday (WDAY) - Get Report after the market close Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the fiscal second quarter.

For the quarter ended July 31 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share came in at 84 cents on revenue of $1.06 billion, vs. 44 cents a share on sales of $887.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report earnings of 66 cents a share on revenue of $1 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

At last check Workday shares advanced 9.6% to $237.47. During the regular session the shares rose 1.4%.

Earlier this week, Workday shares rose sharply in the wake of strong earnings from Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report. The report suggested a better-than-expected business climate for software companies during the economic shutdowns forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a result of our strong Q2 performance, we are raising our fiscal 2021 subscription revenue guidance to a range of $3.73 billion to $3.74 billion," said Robynne Sisco, Workday's president and chief financial officer, in a statement.

"We expect third-quarter subscription revenue of $948 million to $950 million. We are also raising our fiscal 2021 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 18%."

Elsewhere Thursday, cloud stocks were generally lower.

Among notable small- and medium-cap stocks in the cloud sector, losers outpaced gainers by 2-to-1.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) - Get Report shares rose $1.68, or 1.49%, to $114.06.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) - Get Report shares fell 55 cents, or 3.85%, to $13.73.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) - Get Report fell 6 cents, or 0.25%, to $23.95.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) - Get Report traded flat at $81.92.