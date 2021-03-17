Williams-Sonoma Tops Estimates on Strong Online Growth

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Report reported better-than-expected financial results, raised its dividend and set a $1 billion share repurchase plan after the bell Wednesday.

The home goods retailer reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.95 on revenue of $2.3 billion.

Williams-Sonoma had been expected to report net income of $271 million, or $3.38 a share, on sales of $2.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $2.13 a share on sales of $1.8 billion. It reported net income of $74.7 million.

The company said e-commerce revenue grew 47.9% during the quarter.

"Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about our runway for growth and profitability,” said Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, in a statement. ”All of our brands are starting the year strong, and we expect this strength to continue through 2021 and beyond.” Alber added.

Williams-Sonoma raised its quarterly dividend 11.3% to 59 cents a share, payable May 28 to shareholders of record as of April 23. The company’s board also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization and paid off in full a $300 million term loan, eliminating all funded debt. The company finished the fiscal year with $1.2 billion in cash.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma rose in after-hours trading Wednesday. The stock gained $15.11, or 11%, to $151.50 in after-hours action. It slipped 1.5% in regular action ahead of the latest earnings report.

The stock has risen 37.1% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 19.

