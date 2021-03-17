TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Williams-Sonoma Tops Estimates on Strong Online Growth

Home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma raises dividend and sets $1 billion share repurchase plan.
Author:
Publish date:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.  (WSM) - Get Report reported better-than-expected financial results, raised its dividend and set a $1 billion share repurchase plan after the bell Wednesday.

The home goods retailer reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.95 on revenue of $2.3 billion.

Williams-Sonoma had been expected to report net income of $271 million, or $3.38 a share, on sales of $2.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $2.13 a share on sales of $1.8 billion. It reported net income of $74.7 million.

The company said e-commerce revenue grew 47.9% during the quarter. 

"Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about our runway for growth and profitability,” said Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, in a statement. ”All of our brands are starting the year strong, and we expect this strength to continue through 2021 and beyond.” Alber added. 

Williams-Sonoma raised its quarterly dividend 11.3% to 59 cents a share, payable May 28 to shareholders of record as of April 23. The company’s board also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization and paid off in full a $300 million term loan, eliminating all funded debt. The company finished the fiscal year with $1.2 billion in cash.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma rose in after-hours trading Wednesday. The stock gained $15.11, or 11%, to $151.50 in after-hours action. It slipped 1.5% in regular action ahead of the latest earnings report.

The stock has risen 37.1% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 19.

NFTs and the crypto craze are transforming the digital art marketplace.

Electric vehicle checkpoint: Jim Cramer picks 3 EV stocks to watch

‘Technoking’ of Tesla - Eccentric Musk move, or a nod to the future?

Handling IRS letters
Sponsored Story

Don't Fear the Tax Man: Handling IRS Letters and Notices

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Reports Wider Loss, as Expected

Five Below Postpones Secondary Offering, Shares Retreat (Update 1)
INVESTING

Five Below Profit, Sales and Outlook Beat Estimates

How Build-A-Bear Workshop Was Built Into a Multi-Million Dollar Company
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Build-A-Bear, Lennar

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow, S&P End at Records; Fed Keeps Zero-Rate Outlook Through '23

Why Coupa Shares Should Continue to Outperform
INVESTING

Coupa Analysts Mixed on Quarterly Report and Outlook

Trump Tax Plan Won't Bust Budget, IRS Won't Target, Says Rick Lazio
PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS Reportedly Plans to Extend Tax Deadline Till About May 15

tslive-th-0317
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Plug Power, Uber, NFTs, Coinbase, Stocks Wednesday