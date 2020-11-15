Walmart, Home Depot Among Top 5 Earnings Reports in Week Ahead

Big-box retailers highlight the list of S&P 500 companies set to report their latest financial results.

Big-box retailers and a key technology company lead the list of S&P 500 companies set to report financial results in the week ahead.

Here’s a look at five of the most notable names on tap.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.4 billion, or $1.18 a share, on sales of $132 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.16 a share on sales of $128 billion. It reported net income of $3.6 billion.

The stock has risen 9.9% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 18.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $4 billion, or $1.42 a share, on sales of $145.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $550 billion.

Home Depot

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.3 billion, or $3.03 a share, on sales of $31.6 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 29 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.53 a share on sales of $27.2 billion. It reported net income of $3.5 billion.

The stock has fallen 2.5% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 18.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $2.6 billion, or $2.37 a share, on sales of $28.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $125.5 billion.

Home Depot is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

TJX

TJX Cos. (TJX Companies) is expected to report adjusted net income of $469.9 million, or 40 cents a share, on sales of $9.4 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 68 cents a share on sales of $10.5 billion. It reported net income of $759 million.

The stock has risen 10.6% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 19.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $788.9 million, or 67 cents a share, on sales of $11.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $32.3 billion.

Nvidia

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 a share, on sales of $4.4 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 34 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.78 a share on sales of $3 billion. It reported net income of $552 million.

The stock has risen 10.5% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 19.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.54 a share, on sales of $4.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $15.8 billion.

Nvidia is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Target

Target Corp. (TGT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $812.9 million, or $1.60 a share, on sales of $20.8 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.36 a share on sales of $18.7 billion. It reported net income of $938 million.

The stock has risen 3.6% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 19.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $889 million, or $1.78 a share, on sales of $25 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $88.2 billion.