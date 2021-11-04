ViacomCBS Posts Third-Quarter Earnings Beat Amid Streaming Uptick

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get ViacomCBS Inc. Class A Report on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that matched analysts’ forecasts amid an uptick in streaming across its various content channels, in particular Paramount+, which helped add more than 4.3 million subscribers during the quarter.

The New York-based media conglomerate said it earned $538 million, or 80 cents a share, vs. $615 million, or $1 a share, in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Operating income rang in at $879 million, down 3% from $903 million a year ago, leaving adjusted per-share earnings at 76 cents, down from 83 cents a share last year but matching the average forecast of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue tallied $6.61 billion for th quarter, up 13% from a $5.84 billion year ago and a shade above analysts’ forecasts of $6.6 billion. Quarterly streaming revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time, ViacomCBS said, with 62% year-on-year growth driven by strength in both subcriptions and advertising.

“We added 4.3 million global streaming subscribers, raising our total to nearly 47 million, driven by the scaling of the diverse content offering on Paramount+,” ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said. “Our strategy is clearly working and we’ll continue to use the power of global content, distribution and market expansion to drive scale.”

Domestically, Paramount+ saw strong subscriber sign-ups and engagement from a variety of content, including ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie,’ as well as the start of the NFL season.

As of September 30, the company had $4.8 billion of cash on its balance sheet and a committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

ViacomCBS came into existence following the completion of the merger between CBS and Viacom in early December 2020. The company’s portfolio includes more than 140,000 premium TV episodes and 3,600 film titles.

The company also owns and operates Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, Noggin and BET+, among other channels.

At last check, shares of ViacomCBS were up 0.96% at $37.91 in premarket trading. Year to date the stock is up 2.6%.