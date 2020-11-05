TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Uber Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss

Ride-sharing company sees continued weakness in core business from pandemic impacts.
Author:
Publish date:

Uber Technologies, Inc.  (UBER) - Get Report reported a wider-than-expected loss on lower revenue after the bell Thursday as its ride-sharing business continues to suffer from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and economic shut downs.

Uber posted an adjusted loss of 62 cents a share on revenue of $3.1 billion. The company had been expected to lose 61 cents a share on sales of $3.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of 68 cents a share on sales of $3.8 billion.

Uber said gross mobility bookings, its core ride-share business, fell 53% to $5.9 billion from a year earlier. Its delivery bookings, tied to its Eats services, rose 134%, to $8.55 billion. 

“Despite an uneven pandemic response and broader economic uncertainty, our global scope, diversification, and the team’s tireless execution delivered steadily improving results, with total company Gross Bookings down just 6% year-on-year in September,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, in a statement.

The stock has risen 18.1% since the company last reported earnings on Aug. 6.

Uber and fellow rideshare operator Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Report saw their stocks surge Wednesday after a California ballot measure backed by millions of dollars from the companies passed. The measure classified app-based drivers as contractors, overturning the effect of a state law that had classified gig-economy workers as employees entitled to labor protections.

Uber shares were active in after-hours trading, gaining 40 cents, or 1%, to $42.25. In the regular trading session shares of the stock gained 97 cents, or 2.4%, to $41.96.

Peloton Slumps Despite Revenue Beat and Optimistic Forecast
INVESTING

Peloton Swings to Q1 Profit as Revenue Triples, but Stock Falls on Supply Issues

Midday Report: Dow Struggles After Days of Records; Square Halves Quarterly Net Loss
INVESTING

Square Climbs on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Roku Drops After Holders to Sell Shares as Part of Dataxu Acquisition
INVESTING

Roku Rises After Reporting Surprise Q3 Profit

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
STOCKS

Upwork, Qualcomm: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps More Than 500 Points as Election Rally Rolls

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer's Stocks to Watch After 2020 Election

18 visa Vastram : Shutterstock.com
INVESTING

Visa Sued by U.S. Over Proposed Purchase of Plaid

Jim Cramer: Those Who Doubted AMD CEO Lisa Su Are Dead Wrong
INVESTING

AMD's New Ryzen Desktop CPUs Outshine Intel's Chips in First Reviews