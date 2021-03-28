Top Earnings to Watch This Week: Walgreens, Micron, McCormick

Dow component and tech name among highlights on the earnings calendar.

Earnings reports remain relatively light next week, with just five names in the S&P 500 set to report led by Dow component Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Here’s a look at Wall Street is expecting.

McCormick

McCormick & Co. (MKC) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $153.3 million, or 59 cents a share, on sales of $1.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 10 analysts. In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 54 cents a share on sales of $1.2 billion. It reported net income of $213.4 million.

The stock has fallen 2.6% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 28.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $174.9 million, or 66 cents a share, on sales of $1.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $6.1 billion.

PVH

PVH Corp. (PVH) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $25 million, or 32 cents a share, on sales of $2.1 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.88 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. It reported net income of $209.2 million.

The stock has risen 18% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 2.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $61 million, or 85 cents a share, on sales of $1.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $7.2 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $948.4 million, or $1.13 a share, on sales of $36.5 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.52 a share on sales of $35.8 billion. It reported net income of $844 million.

The stock has risen 14.3% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 7.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.23 a share, on sales of $37 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $145.3 billion.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1 billion, or 93 cents a share, on sales of $6.2 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 29 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 45 cents a share on sales of $4.8 billion. It reported net income of $491 million.

The stock has risen 6.3% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 7.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.4 billion, or $1.27 a share, on sales of $6.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $26.2 billion.

The company offered guidance of 93 cents to 98 cents a share on Mar. 3. Shares have fallen 5.6% since then.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $214.9 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $5.2 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

The stock has risen 41.5% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 22.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $265.8 million, or $1.55 a share, on sales of $5.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $19 billion.