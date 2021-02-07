Top Earnings To Watch This Week: Take-Two, Disney, Twitter

Five key companies to watch as fourth-quarter results continue to pour in.

Fourth-quarter financial results are continuing to flow with some major names in media and gaming set to report in the week ahead.

Here’s a look at five notable reports due in the coming days.

Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $108.2 million, or 94 cents a share, on sales of $751.1 million before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.63 a share on sales of $888.2 million. It reported net income of $71.8 million.

The company offered guidance of $0.75 - 0.85 a share on Nov. 6. Shares have risen 14.3% since then.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $43.1 million, or 42 cents a share, on sales of $579.4 million.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $235.9 million, or 29 cents a share, on sales of $1.2 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 32 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 25 cents a share on sales of $1 billion. It reported net income of $36.5 million.

The stock has fallen 1.6% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 29.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $128.1 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $963.1 million.

General Motors

General Motors Company (GM) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.67 a share, on sales of $36.1 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 5 cents a share on sales of $30.8 billion. It reported net income of $2.4 billion.

The stock has risen 37.4% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 5.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.42 a share, on sales of $34.7 billion.

General Motors is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 9 based on the 12-month estimates of 18 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company (KO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.8 billion, or 42 cents a share, on sales of $8.6 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 44 cents a share on sales of $9.1 billion. It reported net income of $2.6 billion.

The stock has fallen 3% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 22.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $2.1 billion, or 49 cents a share, on sales of $8.7 billion.

Walt Disney Co.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $620.3 million, or 34 cents a share, on sales of $15.8 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.53 a share on sales of $20.9 billion. It reported net income of $813 million.

The stock has risen 26.8% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 12.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $487.4 million, or 20 cents a share, on sales of $16.4 billion.

