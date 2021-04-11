Top Earnings to Watch: JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo

Banks and financials set to launch earnings season in the week ahead. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group, Delta and more will report earnings.

The first-quarter earnings season gets underway in the week ahead with banks and financial companies leading the way.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Friday as Wall Street looks to put inflation concerns behind them

Here's a look at some of the key companies reporting this upcoming week to watch out for.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $9.3 billion, or $3.07 a share, on sales of $30.5 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $29.1 billion. It reported a net income of $8.5 billion.

The stock has risen 11.9% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 15.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $8.6 billion, or $2.87 a share, on sales of $29.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $117.9 billion.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday that the current economic recovery could last another two years.

Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.7 billion, or $10.20 a share, on sales of $12.6 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $3.11 a share on sales of $8.7 billion. It reported a net income of $1.9 billion.

The stock has risen 12.6% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 19.

Goldman Sachs is moving to offer its wealthy clients investment options for bitcoin and other digital assets.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.6 billion, or $1.12 a share, on sales of $14.5 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $13.9 billion. It reported a net income of $1.8 billion.

The stock has risen 5.6% since the company last reported earnings on Feb. 11.

Quarterly estimates have risen 112.2 cents a share in the past month.

PepsiCo recently teamed with basketball star LeBron James to launch a new energy drink.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc. (C) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $5.4 billion, or $2.57 a share, on sales of $18.8 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.05 a share on sales of $20.7 billion. It reported a net income of $5 billion.

The stock has risen 12.6% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 15.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser recently moved to ban Zoom video calls on Fridays as part of an initiative to ease the stress on employees of the financial giant.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $1.74 billion, or $2.90 a share, on sales of $4 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted a loss of 51 cents a share on sales of $8.6 billion. It reported a net income of $1.1 billion.

The stock has risen 20.1% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 14.

Delta recently said it would again allow travelers to sit in the middle seats in planes starting May 1.

