Top Earnings to Watch This Week: Home Depot, Nvidia, Salesforce

As the fourth-quarter earnings season winds down, here’s a look at five of the most notable names set to release financial results this week.

Just over 10% of S&P 500 companies are set to report financial results in the week ahead including travel and leisure companies, a big DIY retailer and some notable tech names.

Here’s a look at five key reports to keep an eye out for this upcoming week.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report is expected to report a quarterly loss of $5.20 a share on sales of $35.6 million before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.42 a share on sales of $2.5 billion. It reported net income of $883.2 million. The stock has risen 39.6% since the company last reported earnings on Oct. 29 amid hopes for economic re-openings that are vital to the cruise industry.

Home Depot

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings of $2.62 a share on sales of $30.6 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 28 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $2.28 a share on sales of $25.8 billion. It reported a net income of $2.8 billion. The stock has risen 3.9% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 17.

NVIDIA Corp

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings of $2.81 a share on sales of $4.8 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 34 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.89 a share on sales of $3.1 billion. It reported a net income of $899 million. The stock has risen 10.4% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 18.

TJX Cos

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - Get Reportis expected to report quarterly earnings of 61 cents a share on sales of $11.5 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 81 cents a share on sales of $12.2 billion. It reported a net income of $828.3 million. The stock has risen 9.7% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 18.

Salesforce com

Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings of 75 cents a share on sales of $5.7 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 37 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 66 cents a share on sales of $4.9 billion. It reported a loss of 109 million. The company offered guidance of $0.73 - 0.74 a share on Dec. 2 at the time of its last financial report. Shares have risen 11.9% since then.