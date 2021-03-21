Top Earnings to Watch This Week: GameStop, Adobe, Darden

Video game retailer GameStop is set to report its first results since the meme-stock’s volatility soared in January.

In a quiet week for earnings reports, GameStop is likely to make some noise.

The videogame retailer, whose stock has traded wildly this year, is among the companies slated to post financial results in the week ahead.

Here’s a look at what to expect.

IHS Markit Ltd.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $285 million, or 70 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of nine analysts. In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 66 cents a share on sales of $950.9 million. It reported net income of $203.1 million.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $313.6 million, or 79 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $4.6 billion.

Adobe

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.79 a share, on sales of $3.8 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts. In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.27 a share on sales of $3.1 billion. It reported net income of $851.9 million. The stock has fallen 5.4% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 10.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.70 a share, on sales of $3.7 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $15.2 billion.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. (GME-A) is expected to report net income of $88.3 million, or $1.35 a share, on sales of $2.2 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of six analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.27 a share on sales of $2.2 billion. It reported a loss of 83.2 million.

The stock has risen 1,091% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 8.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $5.2 billion.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $522.9 million, or 84 cents a share, on sales of $4.4 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 77 cents a share on sales of $4.2 billion. It reported net income of $580.8 million.

The stock has fallen 2.6% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 17.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $534.7 million, or 86 cents a share, on sales of $4.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $17.8 billion.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $88.5 million, or 71 cents a share, on sales of $1.6 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 28 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.90 a share on sales of $2.3 billion. It reported net income of $25.4 million.

The company offered guidance of 50 cents to 75 cents a share at the time of its last earnings report on Dec. 18. Shares have risen 21.4% since then.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $162.7 million, or $1.22 a share, on sales of $2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $6.7 billion.