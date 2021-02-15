Top Earnings to Watch This Week: CVS, Walmart, Waste Management

Wall Street will return from a three-day weekend to earnings reports from some key retailers and service providers.

Here’s a look at what to expect from five of the most notable names providing financial updates.

CVS

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or $1.24 a share, on sales of $68.7 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.73 a share on sales of $66.9 billion. It reported net income of $1.5 billion.

The stock has risen 13.3% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 6.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, or $1.85 a share, on sales of $68.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $267.9 billion.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $489.4 million, or $1.32 a share, on sales of $1.5 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 23 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.03 a share on sales of $1.3 billion. It reported net income of $277.2 million.

The company offered guidance of $1.20 - 1.40 a share at the time of its last earnings report on Nov. 24. Shares have risen 16% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $511.4 million, or $1.38 a share, on sales of $1.5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $6.3 billion.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $460.7 million, or $1.09 a share, on sales of $4 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.19 a share on sales of $3.8 billion. It reported net income of $495 million.

The stock has risen 2.3% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 2.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $417.3 million, or 99 cents a share, on sales of $4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $15.1 billion.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.3 billion, or $1.51 a share, on sales of $148.3 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 29 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.38 a share on sales of $141.7 billion. It reported net income of $3.3 billion.

The stock has fallen 3.6% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 17.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.7 billion, or $1.30 a share, on sales of $133.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $555.5 billion.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.28 a share, on sales of $5 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 98 cents a share on sales of $4.2 billion. It reported net income of $698 million.

The company offered guidance of $1.20 - 1.32 a share on Nov. 13 at the time of its last earnings report. Shares have risen 55.2% since then.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.27 a share, on sales of $4.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $19.8 billion.

