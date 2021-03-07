Soup, makeup and data results on tap in light week for reports.

Earnings reports are down to a trickle in the week ahead, with only three companies in the S&P 500 expected to report results.

Here’s a look at what to expect.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $254 million, or 83 cents a share, on sales of $2.3 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 72 cents a share on sales of $2.2 billion. It reported net income of $169 million.

The company offered guidance of 81 cents to 83 cents a share at the time of its last earnings report on Dec. 9. Shares have fallen 3.1% since then.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $206.9 million, or 68 cents a share, on sales of $2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $8.4 billion.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $3.3 billion, or $1.11 a share, on sales of $10.1 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 97 cents a share on sales of $9.8 billion. It reported net income of $2.3 billion.

The company offered guidance of $1.06 to $1.10 a share at the time of its last earnings report on Dec. 11. Shares have risen 8.2% since then.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $3.8 billion, or $1.28 a share, on sales of $10.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $40 billion.

Oracle is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 15.2 based on the 12-month estimates of 28 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $127.3 million, or $2.32 a share, on sales of $2.1 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $3.89 a share on sales of $2.3 billion. It reported net income of $129.7 million.

The stock has risen 12% since the company last reported earnings on Dec. 3.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $111.5 million, or $2.14 a share, on sales of $1.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $6 billion.