Top Earnings to Watch: Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook

The heart of earnings season has arrived with 35% of companies in the S&P 500 set to report results over the next five days, including many of the top tech names.

Here’s a look at what to expect from five of the most notable names reporting.

Tesla

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $842.5 million, or 75 cents a share, on sales of $10.5 billion after the market closes on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 24.8 cents a share on sales of $6 billion. It reported a net income of $105 million.

The stock has fallen 16.7% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 27.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or 98 cents a share, on sales of $11.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $49.9 billion.

Tesla's plans for driverless operations have been running into challenges of late.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $13.4 billion, or $1.78 a share, on sales of $41 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 29 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.40 a share on sales of $35 billion. It reported a net income of $11.6 billion.

The stock has risen 10.7% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 26.

n the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $13.5 billion, or $1.78 a share, on sales of $43 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $164 billion.

Microsoft recently ended deal talks with video-game chat operator Discord.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $12.1 billion, or $15.66 a share, on sales of $51.4 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 38 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $9.87 a share on sales of $41.2 billion. It reported a net income of $10.7 billion.

The stock has risen 17.4% since the company last reported earnings on Feb. 2.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $12 billion, or $15.53 a share, on sales of $52.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $226.5 billion.

Alphabet's price target was recently raised at JPMorgan.

Apple

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $17.2 billion, or 98 cents a share, on sales of $76.7 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 34 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 63.75 cents a share on sales of $58.3 billion. It reported a net income of $22.2 billion.

The stock has fallen 7.1% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 27.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $14.2 billion, or 82 cents a share, on sales of $68.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $333.6 billion.

Apple unveiled new iMacs and iPads at its Spring Loaded event last week.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc. (FB) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $7.2 billion, or $2.34 a share, on sales of $23.7 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 42 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.71 a share on sales of $17.7 billion. It reported a net income of $7.3 billion.

The stock has risen 9% since the company last reported earnings on Jan. 27.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $7.7 billion, or $2.50 a share, on sales of $25.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $108.2 billion.

Facebook is planning social audio offerings to counter Clubhouse, a hot startup.

