Top Earnings to Watch: Robinhood, Roblox, Walmart

Earnings season heads for finish line, but notable names are on deck next week

Second-quarter earnings season is coming toward a close, but some notable names are on tap in the week ahead.



Here’s a look at five companies set to report financial results over the next five days.

Roblox

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $118.8 million, or 12 cents a share, on sales of $691.9 million after the market close on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of six analysts. The stock has risen over 29% since the company last reported earnings on May 10. For the year, analysts project revenue of $2.6 billion.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $4.4 billion, or $1.57 a share, on sales of $136.8 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.56 a share on sales of $137.7 billion. It reported net income of $4 billion.

The stock has risen 5% since the company last reported earnings on May 18.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $554 billion

Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $73.9 million, or 15 cents a share, on sales of $521.8 million after the close on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of three analysts.

Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $189.4 million, or 50 cents a share, on sales of $3.8 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of 50 cents a share on sales of $2.4 billion. It reported a loss of $6 million.

The company offered guidance of 38 cents to 48 cents a share at the time of its last earnings report. Shares have risen over 13% since then.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $16 billion.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.6 billion, or $1.77 a share, on sales of $5.9 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.06 a share on sales of $4.4 billion. It reported net income of $755 million.

The company offered guidance of $1.70 to $1.82 a share on May 21. Shares have traded flat since then.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $22.7 billion.