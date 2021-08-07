Top Earnings to Watch: Disney, EBay, Dish
While earnings season is winding down, about a dozen components of the S&P 500 are set to report in the week ahead, including media heavyweight Disney and online retailer EBay.
Here’s a look five of the most notable companies expected to report results in the week ahead.
Sysco
Sysco (SYY) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $310.9 million, or 60 cents a share, on sales of $14.7 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts. In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of $3.3 million, or 29 cents a share, on sales of $8.9 billion.
The stock has fallen 11.6% since the company last reported earnings on May 4.
For the year, analysts project revenue of $49.8 billion.
Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $594.1 million, or $1.60 a share, on sales of $11.5 billion before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 13 analysts.
In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.40 a share on sales of $10 billion. It reported net income of $376 million.
The stock has fallen 11% since the company last reported earnings on May 10.
For the year, analysts project revenue of $45.1 billion.
EBay
EBay (EBAY) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $659.3 million, or 96 cents a share, on sales of $3 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.
TheStreet Recommends
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.08 a share on sales of $2.9 billion. It reported net income of $431 million.
The stock has risen 8% since the company last reported earnings on April 28.
For the year, analysts project revenue of $12.1 billion.
Walt Disney
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1 billion, or 55 cents a share, on sales of $16.8 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 8 cents a share on sales of $11.8 billion. It reported net income of $468 million.
The stock has fallen 0.9% since the company last reported earnings on May 13.
DISH Network
DISH Network (DISH) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $557.9 million, or 89 cents a share, on sales of $4.4 billion before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.
In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $3.2 billion. It reported net income of $73.1 million.
The stock has fallen 7.1% since the company last reported earnings on April 29.
For the year, analysts project revenue of $17.7 billion.