Top Earnings to Watch: Disney, EBay, Dish

About a dozen S&P 500 companies are set to report in the week ahead.
Author:

While earnings season is winding down, about a dozen components of the S&P 500 are set to report in the week ahead, including media heavyweight Disney and online retailer EBay. 

Here’s a look five of the most notable companies expected to report results in the week ahead.

Sysco

Sysco  (SYY) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $310.9 million, or 60 cents a share, on sales of $14.7 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts. In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of $3.3 million, or 29 cents a share, on sales of $8.9 billion.

The stock has fallen 11.6% since the company last reported earnings on May 4.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $49.8 billion.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods  (TSN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $594.1 million, or $1.60 a share, on sales of $11.5 billion before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 13 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.40 a share on sales of $10 billion. It reported net income of $376 million.

The stock has fallen 11% since the company last reported earnings on May 10.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $45.1 billion.

EBay

EBay  (EBAY) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $659.3 million, or 96 cents a share, on sales of $3 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.08 a share on sales of $2.9 billion. It reported net income of $431 million.

The stock has risen 8% since the company last reported earnings on April 28.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $12.1 billion.

Walt Disney

Walt Disney Co.  (DIS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1 billion, or 55 cents a share, on sales of $16.8 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 8 cents a share on sales of $11.8 billion. It reported net income of $468 million.

The stock has fallen 0.9% since the company last reported earnings on May 13.

DISH Network

DISH Network  (DISH) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $557.9 million, or 89 cents a share, on sales of $4.4 billion before the market opens on Monday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 78 cents a share on sales of $3.2 billion. It reported net income of $73.1 million.

The stock has fallen 7.1% since the company last reported earnings on April 29.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $17.7 billion.

