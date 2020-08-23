Top Earnings Next Week: Salesforce, Best Buy, Net App and More

As earnings season winds down, key reports due from some tech companies and retailers.

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report and NetApp (NTAP) - Get Report top the list of companies set to report financial results in the week ahead as second-quarter earnings season winds down.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co. is expected to report adjusted net income of $260.2 million, or $1.02 a share, on sales of $9.7 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.08 a share on sales of $9.5 billion. It reported net income of $265 million.

The stock has risen 43.6% since the company last reported earnings on May 21.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $293 million, or $1.12 a share, on sales of $9.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $43.5 billion.

J.M. Smucker

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $193.8 million, or $1.67 a share, on sales of $1.8 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 15 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.58 a share on sales of $1.8 billion. It reported net income of $71.2 million.

The stock has risen 2.1% since the company last reported earnings on June 4.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $252.4 million, or $2.21 a share, on sales of $2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $7.6 billion.

Salesforce com

Salesforce.com is expected to report net income of $614.7 million, or 67 cents a share, on sales of $4.9 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 35 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 66 cents a share on sales of $4 billion. It reported net income of $392 million.

The company offered guidance of $0.66 - 0.67 a share on May 29. Shares have risen 17.3% since then.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $704.6 million, or 76 cents a share, on sales of $5 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $20.1 billion.

Salesforce com is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts portfolio.

NetApp

NetApp is expected to report net income of $91 million, or 41 cents a share, on sales of $1.2 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 65 cents a share on sales of $1.2 billion. It reported net income of $396 million.

The company offered guidance of $0.36 to $0.44 a share on May 28. Shares have fallen 6% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $170.6 million, or 78 cents a share, on sales of $1.2 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $5.1 billion.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. (DG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $604.4 million, or $2.42 a share, on sales of $8.3 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.74 a share on sales of $7 billion. It reported net income of $385 million.

The stock has risen 8.7% since the company last reported earnings on May 28.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $402.2 million, or $1.63 a share, on sales of $7.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $32.3 billion.