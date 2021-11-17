TJX Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat Ahead of  Holiday Season

Shares of The TJX Companies (TJX Companies) jumped Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations as the company goes into the holiday-season quarter.

The Framingham, Massachusetts retailer reported a 20% increase in net sales to $12.5 billion with earnings of 84 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $12.27 billion with earnings of 81 cents per share.

"We saw robust trends throughout the quarter, with comp sales exiting the quarter as strong as the beginning of the quarter," said CEO Ernie Herrman. "Further, our home businesses across all of our divisions continued their phenomenal performance, and overall apparel open-only comp store sales increased mid-single digits."

At last check, shares of TJX were up8.64% at $75.54.

The company reported that overall open-only comparable store sales jumped 14% compared to pre-pandemic third quarter. TJX had stores closed for approximately 27% of the first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The company closed the quarter with $6.6 billion in inventory, compared to $6.3 billion at the end of the quarter pre-pandemic.

During the quarter, the company generated $1 billion of operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $6.8 billion in cash.

The parent company of T.J. Maxx reported net income of $1.02 billion.

"We are very confident in our ability to continue to gain market share, improve our profitability in the medium to long term, and reach our strategic vision of TJX becoming a $60 billion company," Herrman said.