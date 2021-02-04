Thursday's Earnings: Peloton, Ford, T-Mobile

There are over 200 earnings on Thursday. Several top companies are reporting after the bell including Peloton, Ford, T-Mobile, Pinterest and Fortinet.

Stocks are rising Thursday as markets are responding positively to this week's fall in jobless claims to below 800,000 for the first time since November.

Several companies are reporting its quarterly financials on Thursday with several companies reporting after the bell. Here are the top companies reporting after the bell and the performance of each company in trading Thursday:

Ford | Increased +1.43%

Shares of automaker Ford (F) - Get Report were rising ahead of earnings. The company is expected to report a fourth-quarter loss of 7 cents a share on revenue of $36.8 billion, Barron's reported. In 2019, the Dearborn, Mich., company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $39.7 billion.

Investors will be interested to know Ford's guidance for the coming year from chief executive Jim Farley.

Ford on Thursday also said it would cut production of its extremely popular F-15 pick-up truck at two plants due to a worldwide shortage of computer chips.

The carmaker posted a solid 18.5% jump in January sales figures lead by improving demand for electric vehicles and trucks.

Ford also signed a six-year partnership to produce connected vehicles based on Google's Android operating system, apps and services, as it embraces technology.

Peloton | Increased +7.01%

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Report were rising over 6% Thursday ahead of its earnings. The connected-fitness equipment maker is expected to report earnings of 10 cents a share on revenue of $1.03 billion according to Bloomberg and Wall Street estimates.

Investors will be watching for updates on supply chain issues since the company struggled to keep up with deliveries during peak demand due to the pandemic.

In December, Peloton announced it will acquire rival Precor for $420 million, which has factories in North Carolina and Washington. The deal gives Peloton an increased presence in commercial spaces such at fitness centers, hotel gyms and universities, as well as an expanded manufacturing base.

Last month, Bank of America raised its price target on Peloton to $175 from $150 and affirmed their buy rating after visits to the Peloton website rose 167% in December ended fiscal second quarter from a year ago.

Meanwhile, UBS downgraded the stock and lowered its price targets to $124 from $158 for Peloton.

T-Mobile | Increased +0.51%

Telecom operator T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report is expected to deliver higher revenue for the fourth quarter driven by steady 5G deployments and customer additions. Shares were rising 0.34% ahead of its earnings report.

Snap Inc.| Decreased -1.07%

Snap Inc, the Snapchat parent, (SNAP) - Get Report was added to Evercore's tactical outperform list. Snap is expected to report earnings of 7 cents a share on revenue of $854.26 million.

Pinterest | Increased +0.86%

Social media firm Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report expects sales to increase by 60% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse estimated fourth-quarter revenue to jump by 63%, up from its prior forecast of 60% growth as search queries have moved towards topics of higher commercial intent.

Fortinet | Increased +3.49%

Fortinet (FTNT) - Get Report is expected to report earnings of 96 cents a share on sales of $722.43 million. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.52%.

Activision Blizzard | Decreased -0.24%

Analysts expect video game company Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report to report sales of $2.8 billion higher than the $2.7 billion the management had forecast in late October with adjusted earnings of $0.90 a share. Demand for its products soared through most of 2020.

Gilead Sciences | Increased 2.13%

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report is expected to report earnings of $1.99 a share on revenue of $6.93 billion as per analysts' expectations. Gilead raised its forecast for its 2020 sales by just over $1 billion, to between $24.3 and $24.35 billion after the biotech firm benefited from higher-than-expected sales of its Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir.