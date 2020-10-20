Texas Instruments Beats Third-Quarter Estimates - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Texas Instruments Beats Third-Quarter Estimates

Chipmaker Texas Instruments says it's seeing a rebound of automotive demand and offers upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report after the bell Tuesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The Dallas chipmaker posted earnings of $1.45 a share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

The company had been expected to report earnings of $1.28 a share, on sales of $3.4 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts. 

The company had offered guidance of $1.14 - $1.34 a share in July.

Texas Instruments said its revenue rose 1% from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18% from the previous quarter "with notable strength from the rebound of automotive demand and growing demand from personal electronics," Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. 

For the fourth quarter Texas Instruments forecast revenue in the range of $3.41 billion to $3.69 billion, and earnings per share between $1.20 and $1.40.

Analysts are currently forecasting revenue of $3.3 billion and earnings of $1.19 a share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Shares of Texas Instruments were up 1.3% at $152.85 in after-hours trading. They'd closed the regular Tuesday session little changed at $150.83.

Jim Cramer on Snap's Ad Revenue
STOCKS

Snap Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit and Stock Jumps

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Misses on Subscriber Growth, EPS Estimates

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors, Pentair: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Dow Ends Higher as Investors Hope Relief Plan Reachable Tuesday

Google Axes Employee Who Wrote Controversial Memo About Females
INVESTING

Google Search's Popularity Could Help Protect it from the DOJ

Amazon Fresh Woodland Hills
INVESTING

Amazon Fresh Will Hire 1,500 Employees For Chicago Stores

NTSB Says Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Crash Tied to Human Error
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Pares Gains on Short Seller Chanos's 'Joke'

Regions Financial Is Today's Bank-Stock Loser
INVESTING

Regions Financial Rises After Earnings Beat Estimate