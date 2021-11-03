Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Online? What to Expect in 2021
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Online? What to Expect in 2021
Publish date:

Steve Madden Stock Rises on Strong Third-Quarter Results

Steve Madden shares increase on Wednesday after the company reported its highest quarterly sales and earnings in its history
Author:

Steve Madden SHOO shares jumped on Wednesday after the company reported its highest quarterly sales and earnings in its history during the third quarter. 

The Long Island City-based shoe and accessories company reported that its revenue rose 52% to $528.7 million for the quarter ending on Sept. 30, while income totaled $66.6 million, or 82 cents a share. In the same period last year, the company recorded a net loss of $7 million or 9 cents a share.

Shares of Steve Madden on Wednesday rose 7.6% to $48.24 at last check.

“In the third quarter, we delivered the highest quarterly sales and earnings in our history, as the trend-right merchandise assortments created by Steve and his design teams continue to drive strong consumer demand for our brands and products,” CEO Edward Rosenfeld said in a statement. "Our retail segment was again the standout, with outstanding results in both digital and brick-and-mortar channels, and our wholesale business showed strong sequential improvement and is poised to return to growth in the fourth quarter compared to 2019. 

TheStreet Recommends

"Looking ahead, we are confident that – based on the strength of our brands, business model and people – we are well-positioned to drive profitable growth and enhance value for our stakeholders over the long term,” Rosenfeld said.

The company attributes its revenue growth to its merchandise assortments and strong consumer demand. Many clothing companies have been reporting sales increases in the absence of stay-at-home orders, and Steve Madden reported surges of both online and brick-and-mortar sales. 

The company also announced plans to raise its 2021 guidance, anticipating a revenue increase of 50% to 52% from 2020. It expects diluted earnings per share to be from $2.21 to $2.26 and adjusted diluted EPS to be between $2.30 and $2.35.

Allbirds Lead
INVESTING

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

The Deal Reveals Wall Street’s Q1 M&A Winners
INVESTING

RR Donnelley Stock Jumps on PE Deal Pact; Chatham Lifts Rival Bid

John Deere Lead
INVESTING

Deere Stock Slumps After UAW Members Reject Improved Contract Employment, Extend Strike

7. Brian Fitzgerald, Jefferies: Match Group
INVESTING

Match Group Shares Higher; Profit Misses Estimate

Zillow Is Offering $1 Million and a Job to Anyone Who Can Help Improve Zestimate
INVESTING

Zillow Stock Slumps on End to Home Flipping, 25% Job Cut

Marriott: Data Thieves Got Access to More Than 5 Million Passport Numbers
EARNINGS

Marriott Posts Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as Post-COVID Travel Picks Up

Bed, Bath and Beyond's Shares Tumble After Poor Q2 Earnings
STOCKS

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars on Suspected Investor Short Squeeze

Lyft Lead
INVESTING

Lyft Stock Leaps Forward, Carrying Uber, as Ride-Sharing Makes a Comeback