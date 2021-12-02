Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Snowflake: How the Company Behind the Biggest Software IPO Ever Got Its Name
Snowflake: How the Company Behind the Biggest Software IPO Ever Got Its Name
Publish date:

Snowflake Stock Melts Upward on Strong Forward Guidance

Snowflake shares surge after the data-analytics software provider announces a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and provides strong forward sales guidance.
Author:

Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Snowflake, Inc. Class A Report shares surged on Thursday, gaining nearly 15% in premarket trading, after the data-analytics software provider announced a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and provided strong forward sales guidance.

Snowflake shares were up 14.95% at $357.50 in premarket trading after the company reported a net loss of 51 cents a share vs. $1.01 a share a year ago. Revenue totaled $334.4 million for the quarter vs. $159.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Grabbing investors' attention, however, was the company's forward guidance. 

For the fourth quarter, Snowflake said it expects revenue of between $345 million and $350 million, well above current FactSet consensus estimates of $315.9 million. For the full year, Snowflake expects revenue of between $1.126 billion and $1.131 billion, also above the $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

TheStreet Recommends

Ongoing adaption of its products in the EMEA and APJ regions as well as “broad industry adoption” continued to drive both sales and earnings momentum, CEO Frank Slootman said.

For the third quarter, Snowflake said its remaining performance obligations -- a measure of what's left to come sales-wise on current contracts -- were $1.8 billion, noting its net revenue retention rate was 173% as of the end of October. 

Snowflake kicked off trading in September 2020 at $245 a share, more than double its already lifted initial public offering price of $120, solidifying it as the largest software-focused IPO ever.

The stock also surged after the company’s second-quarter earnings report, hitting new 2021 highs. Salesforce  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report also owns a stake in Snowflake.

iPhone Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Slides After Report Company Warned Suppliers On Weakening iPhone Demand

Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
MARKETS
AAPLSQTWTR

Apple, Omicron, Disney, Baseball And Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING
PFE

Guilfoyle: Pfizer Is a Long Position

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER
DISPYPLMA

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/1: Disney, PayPal, Citigroup

Why Bank Stocks Like Citigroup and PNC Financial Services Look Cheap
INVESTING
MASQPYPL

Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Joins General Atlantic

Microsoft Windows Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
MSFTZOOM

Microsoft Adds a Cheaper Teams to Take Down Zoom

Oil Stocks Lead
INVESTING
OXYTALO

Jensen: Talos and Occidental More Attractive

Four Small-Cap Value Stocks Rallying Into 2017
INVESTING

The Year Small-Caps and Micro-Caps Have Led the Way