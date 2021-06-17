Smith & Wesson Sales Jump 67% in Fourth Quarter

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) - Get Report reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter after the bell Thursday, helped by an ongoing surge in demand for firearms.

The company said revenue in the period surged 67% to $322.9 million vs. $193 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income rose to $1.71 a share, vs. 50 cents a share in the same period a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the company to make $1.08 a share, on sales of $259.8 million, based on a FactSet survey of five analysts.

The stock has risen 30.2% since the company last reported earnings on March 4.

“During the past fiscal year, the U.S. firearms market experienced record growth of 42%,” Said Mark Smith, president and CEO in a statement. “Shipments from Smith & Wesson far surpassed the industry, growing by 70%. Strong consumer preference for our products combined with our ability to rapidly react to the increased demand has placed us in a clear leadership position as we enter into our first full fiscal year as a standalone pure-play firearms company."

The company’s board approved a $50 million share buyback plan and raised its dividend 60% to 8 cents a share payable July 6 to shareholders of record on July 1.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands rose 67 cents, or 3.4%, to $20.59 in after-hours trading on Thursday. In the regular session the stock fell 3.1%.

Shares of rival gunmaker Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. (RGR) - Get Report traded lower in after-hours action, after losing 1% in the regular trading session.