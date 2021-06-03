TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Slack Swings to Profit as Paid Accounts Top Estimates

Revenue and earnings top estimates at workplace communications company.
Author:
Publish date:

Slack Technologies, Inc.  (WORK) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results after the bell Thursday as the workplace communications company swung to a profit in the latest quarter.

Slack posted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $273 million.

The company had been expected to break even on sales of $267.1 million, based on a FactSet survey of 9 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted a loss of 2 cents a share on sales of $201.7 million.

Slack reported paid accounts totaling 169,000. It had been expected to report just under 156,000. 

"In Q1 we saw a near-record number of Paid Customer additions, a record number of Paid Customers adopting Slack Connect, and approached 1 million active developers on our platform," said Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder at Slack in a statement. 

The company said it added 13,000 net new paid customers including 102 net new paid customers spending greater than $100,000 annually,

Slack is being acquired by Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get Report in a $27.7 billion deal announced in late 2020. The transaction is expected to close within the next few months.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Cramer has offered positive views on the acquisition in February, though last week he called it a major overhang for Salesforce.

Shares of Slack rose 26 cents, or 0.6%, to $43.90 in after-hours trading Thursday. In the regular session the stock fell 0.1%.

The stock has risen 9.4% since the company last reported earnings on March 4.

Salesforce shares fell 1.6% in regular-session trading. They edged higher in after-hours trading. 

Lululemon Lead
INVESTING

Lululemon Sales Nearly Double as Store Traffic Rebounds

Crowdstrike Lead
INVESTING

CrowdStrike Revenue Surges on Strong Demand for Cyber Security

Broadcom's Buyout Bid Just Saved Qualcomm: Chart
INVESTING

Broadcom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Revenue Guidance

DocuSign Launches Payment System, Partnering With Apple, Google, and Others
INVESTING

DocuSign Advances After Posting Narrower Loss, Revenue Jump

Energy Focus Lead
INVESTING

Energy Focus Jumps on Distribution Deal

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Workhorse, BlackBerry, General Motors

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Down but Off Lows on Report Biden May Back Tax-Plan Changes

Ross Mac joins the latest episode of Coffee with Katherine.
VIDEO

Learn the Language of Financial Literacy: Coffee With Katherine