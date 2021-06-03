Slack Swings to Profit as Paid Accounts Top Estimates

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results after the bell Thursday as the workplace communications company swung to a profit in the latest quarter.

Slack posted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $273 million.

The company had been expected to break even on sales of $267.1 million, based on a FactSet survey of 9 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted a loss of 2 cents a share on sales of $201.7 million.

Slack reported paid accounts totaling 169,000. It had been expected to report just under 156,000.

"In Q1 we saw a near-record number of Paid Customer additions, a record number of Paid Customers adopting Slack Connect, and approached 1 million active developers on our platform," said Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder at Slack in a statement.

The company said it added 13,000 net new paid customers including 102 net new paid customers spending greater than $100,000 annually,

Slack is being acquired by Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report in a $27.7 billion deal announced in late 2020. The transaction is expected to close within the next few months.

Cramer has offered positive views on the acquisition in February, though last week he called it a major overhang for Salesforce.

Shares of Slack rose 26 cents, or 0.6%, to $43.90 in after-hours trading Thursday. In the regular session the stock fell 0.1%.

The stock has risen 9.4% since the company last reported earnings on March 4.

Salesforce shares fell 1.6% in regular-session trading. They edged higher in after-hours trading.