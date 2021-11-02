Simon Property Stock Pops After Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Simon Property Group, Inc. Report stock gained on Tuesday after the owner of shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use buildings posted third-quarter results that beat forecasts and reiterated a strong outlook for the remainder of the year.

Simon Property Group shares gained more than 4% in premarket trading after the company posted net income of $679.9 million, or $2.07 a share, well above analysts' forecasts of $1.20 a share and above the $145.9 million, or 48 cents a share, it earned a year earlier.

Funds from operations (FFO) were $1.18 billion, or $3.13 a share, vs. $723.2 million, or $2.05 a share, in the prior-year period, the company said. Revenue came in at $1.3 billion, up from $1.06 billion a year ago and above forecasts of $1.2 billion.

"Demand for our space from a broad spectrum of tenants is growing. Occupancy gains continued, retailer sales accelerated, including our owned brands, and cash flow increased," CEO David Simon said in a statement.

"Based upon results to date and expectations for the remainder of 2021, we are once again increasing full-year 2021 guidance and raising our quarterly dividend."

For the remainder of 2021, Simon Property Group now expects per-share earnings of between $6.61 and $6.71 a share, and FFO within a range of $11.55 to $11.65 a share, the latter being an increase of 85 cents a share from previous guidance of between $10.70 and $10.80 a share provided in early August.

At last check, shares of Simon Property were up 3.78% at $155 in premarket trading. Year to date the stock is 80.36%.