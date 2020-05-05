Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - Get Report posted a wider-than-expected loss per share for the first quarter and said it sees operating expenses continuing to grow in the second quarter.

The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 10 cents a share on revenue of $271.9 million.

Pinterest had been expected to lose 9 cents a share, on sales of $269.5 million, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a loss of 32 cents a share on sales of $201.9 million.

On April 7, Pinterest guided for revenue in the range of $269 million to $272 million.

“Given the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macroeconomic conditions, we are not providing guidance expectations for revenue or Adjusted EBITDA for 2020,” the company said in a statement. “Our cost of revenue has generally grown with users rather than revenue, which in this environment puts some pressure on gross margins,” it added.

Global monthly active users rose 26% from a year earlier to 367 million, at the top end of previously released guidance from the company.

"This quarter, we saw a record number of people turn to Pinterest for ideas on how to make living at home more convenient, fun, and inspiring," Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder of Pinterest, said in the statement.

Pinterest said it expects operating expenses to continue to rise in the second quarter, but at a slower pace than in the first quarter.

Shares of Pinterest fell $1.95, or 9.4% to $18.86 in after-hours trading Tuesday.