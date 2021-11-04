Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
How to Allocate Amazon Stock in Your Portfolio
Peloton Slammed on Reduced Revenue Forecast

Fitness machine maker cuts annual sales forecast by up to $1 billion.
Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report cut its forecast for annual revenue by up to $1 billion Thursday, saying it sees lighter-than-expected holiday sales because of the economic reopening which has led to people spending more time out of their homes and off their exercise bikes.

The company, a Wall Street darling during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, forecast full fiscal year 2022 revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion. It said it sees fiscal second quarter sales of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. Wall Street analysts were looking for $1.5 billion in the quarter.

Peloton shares fell sharply after the report. The stock fell $22.72, or 26%, to $63.34 in after-hours trading.

Just three months ago, the company had forecasted full-year revenue of  $5.4 billion in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

“The primary drivers of our reduced forecast are a more pronounced tapering of demand related to the ongoing opening of the economy,” the company said in a statement.

Peloton, which cut prices on its exercise bikes by $400 earlier this fall, said its Connected Fitness gross margin will fall year over year. The decline “will be driven primarily by the price reduction of our original Bike, a richer mix of original Bike sales, deleveraging of fixed costs in our supply chain, and higher than anticipated variable costs including commodities and freight.”

Less than a year ago the stock traded as high as $171.09 as homebound fitness fans snapped up the company’s pricey exercise bikes in a bid to stay healthy.

In addition to the reduced forecast, Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fiscal first quarter on lighter-than-expected revenue. The company said it lost $1.25 a share on revenue of $805.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to lose $1.10 a share on sales of $809 million. 

