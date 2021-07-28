PayPal Stock: Payments Company Offers Disappointing Guidance

Payments company tops EPS estimates, but misses on revenue for just-completed quarter.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) - Get Report offered disappointing guidance for its fiscal third-quarter after the bell Wednesday even as it topped earnings estimates for the second quarter but missed revenue forecasts.

The payments processor reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.15 a share on revenue of $6.24 billion for the latest quarter. PayPal had been expected to report earnings of $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.3 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 38 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $5.3 billion.

PayPal said it expects third-quarter revenue of $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.07 a share.

Analysts had been forecasting sales of $6.4 billion and earnings of $1.14 a share.

For the full year, PayPal forecast revenue of $25.75 billion vs. analyst estimates of $25.9 billion.

Shares of PayPal fell sharply in after-hours trading Wednesday following the report. The stock fell $24.66, or 8.2%, to $277.32 in recent action.

The stock has risen 24% since the company last reported earnings on May 5.

