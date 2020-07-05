Paychex and Walgreens Results on Tap

As second-quarter earnings season starts to gather steam next week, a payroll benefits manager and pharmacy chain are set to report results.

A couple of S&P 500 companies are expected to report financial results in the week ahead.

Payroll benefits manager Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $217 million, or 60 cents a share, on sales of $910.9 million before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 18 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 63 cents a share on sales of $980.4 million. It reported net income of $324.6 million.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $221.5 million, or 61 cents a share, on sales of $917.2 million. For the year, analysts project revenue of $4 billion.

Paychex is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 27.4 based on the 12-month estimates of 19 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

On Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $981.5 million, or $1.20 a share, on sales of $34.3 billion before the market opens, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.47 a share on sales of $34.6 billion. It reported net income of $1.2 billion. The stock has risen 1.4% since the company last reported earnings on April 2.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.35 a share, on sales of $34.4 billion. For the year, analysts project revenue of $138.9 billion.

Walgreens is currently trading at a price-to-forward-earnings ratio of 7.2 based on the 12-month estimates of 22 analysts surveyed by FactSet.

