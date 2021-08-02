TheStreet home
Delta Variant: What Remote Working Could Mean for Women In Finance
ON Semiconductor Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

ON Semiconductor sees 'accelerating demand' for its products in its strategic automotive and industrial end-markets.
ON Semiconductor  (ON) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong third-quarter guidance.

Shares of the Phoenix chipmaker, which reached an intraday all-time record, were up 14.3% to $44.67 on Monday.

Chip Shortage and Tesla Stock: Cramer, Maurer Discuss Elon Musk's Earnings Call

"We continue to see accelerating demand for our products in our strategic automotive and industrial end-markets," Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO said in a statement. "As we continue to drive operational efficiencies in our manufacturing sites, we expect to see incremental supply and revenue growth in the second half of 2021."

Net income was $184.1 million, or 42 cents a share, after a loss of $1.4 billion, or essentially breakeven on a per-share basis, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to 63 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 49 cents.

Revenue totaled $1.67 billion, up 38% from a year ago and ahead of Wall Street's call for $1.62 billion.

Analysts at Truist Securities, who have a buy rating and a $46 price target on the shares, said the results and outlook were “strong all around,” and both the automotive and industrial end markets “posted impressive
record revenue.”

Chip Shortage: Jim Cramer Says Jim Farley's Approach Sets Ford Apart

MKM Partners said the earnings report “calls out accelerating demand for the auto and industrial end-markets.”

Looking ahead, ON said it expected revenue to range from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion, while estimates called for $1.61 billion. The company said it expects adjusted earnings to range from 68 cents to 80 cents a share. Analysts are looking for earnings of 51 cents a share.

The global semiconductor shortage has had an impact on productivity for many companies. 

Last week, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report CEO Tim Cook said the global semiconductor shortage would slow the tech giant's iPhone sales growth in the coming months.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk also warned the shortage in semiconductor supplies remains "quite serious" and could impact production rates over the second half of the year.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

