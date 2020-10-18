Netflix, Abbott, Chipotle Among Earnings Reports Next Week

Third-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear with tech and healthcare names among those being closely watched.

Third-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear in the week ahead with more than 15% of the companies in the S&P 500 set to report.

Here’s a look at some of the more notable names expected to report their latest financial results:

Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1 billion, or $2.13 a share, on sales of $6.4 billion after the market closes on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 38 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $1.47 a share on sales of $5.2 billion. It reported net income of $270.7 million.

The company offered guidance of $2 a share on July 17. Shares have risen 9.9% since then.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $561.6 million, or 94 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $24.9 billion.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.6 billion, or 90 cents a share, on sales of $8.5 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 84 cents a share on sales of $8.1 billion. It reported net income of $1 billion.

The stock has risen 11.3% since the company last reported earnings on July 16.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.21 a share, on sales of $9.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $33.2 billion.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $96.9 million, or $3.44 a share, on sales of $1.6 billion after the market closes on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 31 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of $3.82 a share on sales of $1.4 billion. It reported net income of $91 million.

The stock has risen 13.3% since the company last reported earnings on July 22.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $115.7 million, or $4.13 a share, on sales of $1.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $6 billion.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company (KO) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $2 billion, or 46 cents a share, on sales of $8.4 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 18 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 56 cents a share on sales of $9.5 billion. It reported net income of $2.6 billion.

The stock has risen 5.9% since the company last reported earnings on July 21.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $1.8 billion, or 41 cents a share, on sales of $8.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $32.7 billion.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $514 million, or $3.72 a share, on sales of $2.7 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 16 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.76 a share on sales of $2 billion. It reported net income of $206 million.

The stock has fallen 7.4% since the company last reported earnings on July 23.

In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $404.7 million, or $2.77 a share, on sales of $2.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $8.8 billion.