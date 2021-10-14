October 14, 2021
How Morgan Stanley, Major Banks Are Approaching Employee Vaccinations
How Morgan Stanley, Major Banks Are Approaching Employee Vaccinations
Morgan Stanley Beats on Record Investment, Asset Management Gains

Morgan Stanley posts better-than-expected third-quarter earnings thanks to record performance in the bank's investment and asset management groups.
Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings thanks to record performances in the bank's investment banking and assert management groups.

Morgan Stanley said it earned $3.7 billion in the third quarter, or $1.98 a share, vs. $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $1.69 a share. 

Revenue rose 25% to $14.8 billion thanks in part to a solid performance in the bank's core wealth management business. Analysts had been looking for total revenue in the range of $13.9 billion.

Wealth management revenue rose to $5.9 billion, which included adding record net new assets of $135 billion, amounting to a year-to-date 10% annualized growth rate. Investment management revenue, meantime, came in at $1.45 billion, reflecting an increase in fee-based asset management revenue on AUM of $1.5 trillion.

Institutional securities revenue came in at $7.5 billion vs. $6.1 billion a year ago. Provisions for credit losses fell to $24 million from $111 million.

“We had standout performance of our integrated investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management," Chairman and CEO James Gorman said in a statement, noting that the successful integrations of E*TRADE and Eaton Vance "...have supported growth of $400 billion in net new client assets across wealth and investment management, bringing our total combined client assets to $6.2 trillion.”

At last check, shares of Morgan Stanley were up 1.56% at $100.11 in premarket trading.

