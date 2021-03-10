TheStreet
MongoDB Subscription Revenue Surge Drives Fourth-Quarter Results

Database provider offers first-quarter guidance for revenue of $167 million to $170 million.
Author:
Publish date:

MongoDB  (MDB) - Get Report posted fiscal fourth-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations after the bell on Tuesday, driven by a year-over-year surge in subscription revenue.

The database provider said it lost 33 cents a share, on an adjusted basis. Revenue rose 39% from the same period last year to $171 million for the quarter, which ended Jan. 31. Analysts had been expecting the company to report a loss of 39 cents a share with revenue of $157 million.

The company said its subscription revenue rose 39% from the same period a year ago to $163.9 million. Services revenue rose 24% to $7.1 million.

“MongoDB is in an excellent position to benefit from the shift to the cloud and the need to build smarter and more powerful applications that transform a company's business,” said Dev Ittycheria, president and CEO, in a statement. “ We are confident in our ability to keep delivering strong growth at scale and will continue to invest in our platform to ensure we fully capitalize on our large market opportunity over the long-term."

The company forecasted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $167 million to $170 million and a non-GAAP net loss of 39 cents a share to 36 cents a share.

Shares of MongoDB rose $4.58, or 1.5%, to $316.50 in after-hours trading. The stock gained 8.7% in the regular session on a strong day for tech stocks.

In November, TheStreet's Jon Markman called MongoDB "the future of counting" because its cloud-based offerings are more flexible than traditional database products such as Oracle's  (ORCL) - Get Report

Elsewhere Tuesday, cloud stocks were generally higher.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF  (CLOU) - Get Report rose $1.24, or 5.01%, to $26.00. The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF  (SKYY) - Get Report rose $4.14, or 4.48%, to $96.65.

On Wall Street, stocks finished higher Tuesday and the Nasdaq rebounded as investors turned again to riskier high-growth equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which touched an intraday record, lost some steam at the close but still finished up 30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832. At one point during the day the blue-chip index was up 1.1%.

The S&P 500 gained 1.42%. The Nasdaq soared 3.69%, moving back into positive territory for the year.

