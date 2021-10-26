October 26, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Microsoft's Biggest Acquisitions
Microsoft's Biggest Acquisitions
Publish date:

Microsoft Earnings: Revenue Exceeds Estimates

Microsoft shares rose after hours on Tuesday as the company's fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 22%, beating analysts’ estimates.
Author:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report reported a strong performance from its cloud business Tuesday after the bell as the company beat analysts’ quarterly revenue estimates.

The Redmond, Wash., technology giant’s fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue rose by 22% to $45.32 billion for the period ending Sept. 30, compared to the same period a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecasted $43.97 billion for the quarter.

The company generated $17.21 billion of net income with earnings per share of $2.27, beating analyst estimates of $2.07.

Shares of Microsoft jumped by 1.6% to $315.10 after hours. The stock had risen 0.6% in the regular session.

“Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy. Businesses – small and large – can improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “The Microsoft Cloud delivers the end-to-end platforms and tools organizations need to navigate this time of transition and change.”

TheStreet Recommends

The company in a Tuesday statement credited its cloud business as a key to its strong quarterly performance.

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Microsoft’s intelligent cloud increased 31% to $17 billion. In addition to strong cloud services results, the company noted that its revenue from productivity and business processes increased 22% to $15 billion.

Microsoft also reported that it returned $10.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, an increase of 14% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Microsoft is a holding in the Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before they buy or sell MSFT? Learn more now.

Here Is How Arconic's Board Battle May Play Out
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/26: 3M, GE, Google, Microsoft

Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500 and Why Does It Matter?

Alphabet Lead
EARNINGS

Alphabet Stock Dips Despite Revenue Beating Estimates

Photo of the NYSE building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/E Ratio?"
P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Stock Down 8% After Reporting Loss on Crypto Activity

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

AMD Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Twitter Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Ad Revenue Rises Despite Apple's Changes

Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Key Tech Ahead of Earnings: Report