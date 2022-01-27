Skip to main content
McDonald's Nibbles on Meatless Meat, Starting in Canada
McDonald's Nibbles on Meatless Meat, Starting in Canada

McDonald's Misses Fourth-Quarter Earnings Forecasts

McDonalds posts weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as higher U.S. menu prices fails to offset higher costs for the world's biggest restaurant chain.

McDonalds Corp.  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday as higher U.S. menu prices, as well as larger order sizes, failed to offset higher costs for the world's biggest restaurant chain.

McDonald's reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.64 billion, or $2.18 a share, up from $1.38 billion, or $1.84 a share, a year earlier. Operating costs and expenses rose by 14% in the quarter.

Excluding charges related to the sale of McD Tech Labs to IBM and other items, McDonald’s earned $2.23 a share, the company said, below the $2.34 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Net sales rose 13% to $6.01 billion, missing expectations of $6.03 billion. The company’s same-store sales climbed 12.3% from a year ago and 10.8% on a two-year basis. Menu price hikes that were implemented to combat rising food costs helped boost sales.

TheStreet Recommends

Even before the pandemic, McDonald's had already been focused on modernizing and speeding up how customers get their Quarter Pounder combos quickly, including rolling ordering kiosks in its stores and pushing its app, where customers can order online and have it either waiting for them when they arrive or brought to their car. 

Kempczinski highlighted just how much those efforts and changes paid off in comments during the company's third-quarter earnings call. Delivery also has been a driver behind the sales boost -- in addition to customers' willingness to spend more money thanks to the shame of telling another human that you want you want that milkshake too being digitally removed.

McDonalds shares were down 1.74% at $245.50 in premarket trading.

McDonald's Stock: The Fast-Food Giant Has a Secret Weapon

mountain dew sh
PERSONAL FINANCE
KONSRGFK

The World's Most Valuable Food, Beverage and Dairy Brands

5. Health care needs you
Sponsored Story

Your Go-To Medical Expense Deductions Checklist

Intel Is Being Squeezed By Nvidia, Jim Cramer Says
MARKETS
INTC

Intel Stock Slumps As Downbeat Forecasts Clouds Solid Q4 Earnings, Record Sales

Tesla Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Beat On Supply Chain Caution To 2022 Outlook

Netflix Lead
MARKETS
NFLX

Netflix Stock Leaps As Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital, Reveal Stake $1 Billion Stake

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS
OEXTSLAAAPL

Tesla, Apple, Intel, Netflix and Markets - Five Things You Must Know

Tesla Cybertruck Lead
CARS
TSLA

Tesla's Cybertruck Won't Be Coming in 2022 (and Maybe Not in 2023)

Professional Fighters League Lead
INVESTING
DISEDR

Did Disney's ESPN Make a Deal That Threatens Endeavor's UFC?