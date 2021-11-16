Lucid Jolts Higher on Motortrend 'Car of the Year' Mantle and Outlook

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares jolted higher on Tuesday, gaining more than 5% in premarket trading, after the luxury electric vehicle maker reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company and revealed a “notable” increase in vehicle reservations.

Lucid said it lost $524.4 million in the third quarter. The California-based Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report competitor, which went public via a SPAC deal in July, said it lost $1.5 billion through the first nine months of 2021, though it also confirmed its 20,000-vehicle production target for next year.

“We remain confident in our ability to achieve 20,000 units in 2022,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a statement, though noted that the target “…is not without risk given ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry, with global disruptions to supply chains and logistics.”

Rawlinson said the automaker was taking steps to mitigate supply chain hurdles and still planned to launch less expensive versions of Lucid Air through 2022.

Lucid's third-quarter revenue was $232,000, mainly from a battery deal struck with the Formula E electric racing league, CFO Sherry House said on a conference call with analysts. She said the company will begin recording revenue from vehicle sales and report details of sales starting in the fourth quarter.

The all-electric Air sedan on Monday was named MotorTrend’s car of the year, a coveted award in the automotive industry that, according to the publication, has never been granted on an initial automotive product. Tesla’s Model S received the award in 2012, but it was the automaker’s second vehicle after the Tesla Roadster.

Lucid has said it plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by production of lower-priced models. Lucid told investors in July that it expects to produce 20,000 Lucid Air sedans in 2022, generating more than $2.2 billion in revenue.

Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The Lucid Air is being produced in Casa Grande, Arizona, with customer deliveries planned for this quarter. Rival Fisker Automotive (FSR) - Get Fisker Report will reveal final production specs of its Fisker Ocean on Tuesday at the LA Automotive Show.

At last check, shares of Lucid were up 5.015 at $47.13. Since kicking off trading in July the stock is up 353.79%. Shares of Fisker were up 0.88% at $21.78 in premarket trading.