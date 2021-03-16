Lennar Corp. Tops Estimates as Low Rates Drive Housing Sales

Luxury home builder Lennar Corp. (LEN) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter and offered an upbeat forecast as low interest rates and COVID-19-driven demand drove its financial results for the period.

Lennar reported net earnings of $1.0 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, on revenue of $5.3 billion

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.27 a share on sales of $4.5 billion. It reported net income of $667.7 million.

Lennar had been expected to report adjusted net income of $541.7 million, or $1.71 a share, on sales of $5.1 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 20 analysts.

"In spite of a recent uptick in interest rates, the housing market remains very strong across the country,” said Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar, in a statement. “A combination of still low interest rates, strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government, and solid household formation continue to drive demand, while the housing shortage driven by 10 years of production shortfall, defines a constrained supply.

The company said it delivered 12,314 homes during the quarter, up 19%. It won new orders for 15,570 homes with a dollar value of $6.5 billion.

For the fiscal second quarter Lennar, forecasted new orders of 16,500 to 16,700 homes.

"The housing market has proven to be resilient in the current environment and we expect it to continue to be a significant driver in the recovery of the overall economy,” Miller said in the statement. “As we look ahead to our second quarter, we expect to deliver approximately 14,200 - 14,400 homes while we expect homebuilding margins to remain at 25.0% despite rising material and labor costs.”

Shares of Lennar rose $1.49, or 1.7%,to $90.20 in after-hours trading Tuesday. For the year, analysts project revenue of $25.7 billion.

